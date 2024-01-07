Slick roads in the Sierra and western Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Law enforcement all over western Nevada are describing slippery roads late Saturday afternoon.

Chains or snow tires are required on many highways, especially through the Sierra.

Interstate 80 through the Sierra was shut down for several hours Saturday afternoon.

“We strongly recommend our residents stay off the roads, particularly in Washoe Valley and the I-80 corridor,” Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue tweeted. “We are responding to multiple motor vehicle accidents. Please stay home if you do not have to be on the roadways.”

The city of Reno reported late Saturday afternoon it has five snowplows on the roads and four more drivers have been called in to work.

Here is the city’s road plowing information, including the snow plow priority map:

https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/maintenance-operations/snow-and-ice-control

The California Highway Patrol urges drivers to wait until Sunday to travel through the Sierra. Drivers should go prepared for heavy winter weather if they travel Saturday.

Carson City has also had several streets closed.

For travel information, call 511 or go to Nevada 511 at https://www.nvroads.com.

