Reno picks city artist for 2024

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Chris Lanier, a professor of digital art at the University of Nevada, Reno, is the Reno city artist for 2024.

The Reno Arts & Culture Commission appointed Lanier to the position.

The city said in a statement that Lanier has “a background in both traditional and digital media, and a demonstrated interest in hybrid forms, having worked in multimedia performance, digital animation, web production and comics.”

Lanier’s artwork will be on view during regular business hours at the Metro Gallery on the first floor of Reno City Hall at 1 E. First St. from March 28 to May 17.

Lanier will also curate an exhibition at the Metro Gallery to run from July 29 to Sept. 20. It will feature work by Reno-based artists Otis Boat, Kelly Chorpening and Jessica Hayworth.

“The work I’ll be showing at the Metro Gallery is really rooted in this area, based on the day-to-day inspirations I’ve experienced here,” Lanier said in a statement. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to present it to an audience that’s familiar with the city, and the fascinating, beautiful environments that surround it.”

From the city of Reno:

His animation has screened at Sundance and won awards at several international festivals, including the Grand Prize for Internet Animation at the Ottawa International Animation Festival. His work has been screened, exhibited, and/or performed in San Francisco, Tokyo, Vancouver, Mexico, Britain, and Serbia. A constant in Lanier’s work has been a focus with visual communication, the way visual information constitutes a language of its own, one that can both clarify and distort reality.

He is also an essayist and critic whose art criticism has appeared in a variety of online and print publications, including Double Scoop, The Believer, HiLobrow, Furtherfield, Rhizome, the San Francisco Chronicle, and the Comics Journal. He regularly writes exhibition essays for the Capital City Arts Initiative.

The Reno Arts & Culture Commission created the City Artist program to promote visual artists living in Reno, highlight visual art in the community and engage with the public.

Questions about this and other City of Reno Arts and Culture programs can be directed to Megan Berner, Arts & Culture manager, at 775-326-6333 or bernerm@reno.gov.

