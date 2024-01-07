Hug's Kerr teaches pitching clinic at Northern Nevada Baseball Club

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a big weekend of development for future pitching prospects in Reno.

“I hope they learn how their body moves, how to prepare their body, and things like work ethic,” said Atlanta Braves AAA Pitching Coach, Mike McCarthy. “Life lessons that will prepare them for what they want in their future.”

McCarthy, and new Atlanta Braves reliever, Ray Kerr, stopped by Northern Nevada Baseball Club to refine the mechanics of dozens of kids from eight years old, to the high school level.

“This game is not going to last forever,” said Kerr, who played at Hug High School. “You’re going to fail 70% of the time. Why not go out there and have fun failing 70% of the time instead of worrying about it and stressing yourself out? That’s when gray hairs form.”

The kids went through workouts to warm up their bodies, create fluidity in their throwing motions, and get stronger through plyometrics.

McCarthy specializes in biomechanics and analytics. Kerr has an inspiring story Hug to the big leagues.

Both clinic coaches brought something to the table the kids could take away.

“Performance and safety can go hand in hand,” McCarthy said of the lessons. “Keeping a player healthy and performing optimally can work at the same time.”

“Figure out what you do it for,” Kerr added. “Stay mindful on the mound especially when things are going bad. Once you get those down and have fun anything from there you can do whatever.”

This weekend’s clinic is over, but Northern Nevada Baseball Club has other camps throughout the year.

