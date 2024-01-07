DUI suspect crashes into Golden Valley home, sheriff's office says

The car Ricky Baker allegedly crashed into a Golden Valley home and Ricky Baker.
The car Ricky Baker allegedly crashed into a Golden Valley home and Ricky Baker.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:46 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday for suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed into a Golden Valley home.

Ricky Baker, 24, was booked on misdemeanor counts of DUI and resisting arrest and a gross misdemeanor count of battery on a peace officer after he allegedly head-butted a deputy.

The sheriff’s office said the crash only caused property damage.

“However, we would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that driving under the influence can have deadly consequences,” the sheriff’s office said. “Always plan ahead by designating a sober driver, using public transportation, or opting for ride-sharing services.”

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gil will also serve three years of probation following his release
Nevada restaurant owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024
Kailey Odell
California woman arrested on drug, stolen property charges
Power outage graphic
Power restored to most customers in western Nevada
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car

Latest News

Chris Lanier
Reno picks city artist for 2024
Tamela Taylor provided this photo of snow in downtown Reno.
Slick roads in the Sierra and western Nevada as area digs out from snowstorm
Highways were closed and there were several accidents blocking roads as winter's first major...
A Look At Saturday's weather
1-6-24
Hug's Kerr teaches pitching clinic at Northern Nevada Baseball Club