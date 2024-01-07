DUI suspect crashes into Golden Valley home, sheriff's office says

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday for suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed into a Golden Valley home.

Ricky Baker, 24, was booked on misdemeanor counts of DUI and resisting arrest and a gross misdemeanor count of battery on a peace officer after he allegedly head-butted a deputy.

The sheriff’s office said the crash only caused property damage.

“However, we would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that driving under the influence can have deadly consequences,” the sheriff’s office said. “Always plan ahead by designating a sober driver, using public transportation, or opting for ride-sharing services.”

