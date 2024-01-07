Driving in winter conditions: Being aware of approaching storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even for those of us who are used to driving in the snow, the first storm always serves as a reminder that we need to be mindful driving in these conditions.

Throughout Sunday generally the roads were in decent condition and that is because the City of Reno was prepared.

“The city does a great deal to take care of the streets and put on the salt and we appreciate it,” says Reno local, Frank Martinez.

“We have added a route so now we have 20. We previously only had 19… With the addition of some equipment, we received this year, to make it more efficient and provide better service to our community,” says Street Division manager for the City of Reno, Tim Hendricks.

Even if driving in these conditions presents a bit of a hassle, most of us seem excited to see the snow blanketing the valley:

“I mean it’s beautiful for right now. We needed the snow,” says Martinez.

To check live road condition updates, visit the Nevada Roads website.

