Driving in winter conditions: Being aware of approaching storms

By Emily Benito
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:54 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even for those of us who are used to driving in the snow, the first storm always serves as a reminder that we need to be mindful driving in these conditions.

Throughout Sunday generally the roads were in decent condition and that is because the City of Reno was prepared.

“The city does a great deal to take care of the streets and put on the salt and we appreciate it,” says Reno local, Frank Martinez.

“We have added a route so now we have 20. We previously only had 19… With the addition of some equipment, we received this year, to make it more efficient and provide better service to our community,” says Street Division manager for the City of Reno, Tim Hendricks.

Even if driving in these conditions presents a bit of a hassle, most of us seem excited to see the snow blanketing the valley:

“I mean it’s beautiful for right now. We needed the snow,” says Martinez.

To check live road condition updates, visit the Nevada Roads website.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gil will also serve three years of probation following his release
Nevada restaurant owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024
Kailey Odell
California woman arrested on drug, stolen property charges
Power outage graphic
Power restored to most customers in western Nevada
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car

Latest News

The first storm always serves as a reminder that we need to be mindful driving in these...
Reno road conditions
The car Ricky Baker allegedly crashed into a Golden Valley home and Ricky Baker.
DUI suspect crashes into Golden Valley home, sheriff's office says
Chris Lanier
Reno picks city artist for 2024
Tamela Taylor provided this photo of snow in downtown Reno.
Slick roads in the Sierra and western Nevada as area digs out from snowstorm