City of Reno urges no unnecessary driving due to winter weather

Traffic was backed up on I-580 due to multiple crashes and spinouts
Traffic was backed up on I-580 due to multiple crashes and spinouts(NDOT)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:55 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Due to slick and dangerous road conditions, Reno Police are urging you to avoid all unnecessary travel on January 6th, 2024.

The City of Reno says RPD has responded to over 30 crashes in Reno area including one at Sierra and 8th Streets involving 15 vehicles.

Road closures have taken place around Reno in multiple areas including Keystone Avenue at Seventh Street, Ferris Lane, and La Fond Drive.

We are told Snowplow operators have been operating since early afternoon and will continue to work throughout the night to plow and sand Reno’s roads.

The City street system is divided into 19 snowplow routes. Priority is given to arterial and collector streets along with school zones. Secondary streets are plowed after Priority streets as resources become available.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care
Gil will also serve three years of probation following his release
Nevada restaurant owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion

Latest News

Reliever now a member of Atlanta Braves; kids learn body maintenance, proper mechanics
Hug's Kerr teaches pitching clinic at Northern Nevada Baseball Club
Tamela Taylor provided this photo of snow in downtown Reno.
Slick roads in the Sierra and western Nevada
Power outage graphic
Power restored to most customers in western Nevada
Avery Serink's love of welding has taken him to the national stage.
Local Student Getting Recognition in Welding Contest