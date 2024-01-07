City of Reno urges no unnecessary driving due to winter weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Due to slick and dangerous road conditions, Reno Police are urging you to avoid all unnecessary travel on January 6th, 2024.

The City of Reno says RPD has responded to over 30 crashes in Reno area including one at Sierra and 8th Streets involving 15 vehicles.

Road closures have taken place around Reno in multiple areas including Keystone Avenue at Seventh Street, Ferris Lane, and La Fond Drive.

We are told Snowplow operators have been operating since early afternoon and will continue to work throughout the night to plow and sand Reno’s roads.

The City street system is divided into 19 snowplow routes. Priority is given to arterial and collector streets along with school zones. Secondary streets are plowed after Priority streets as resources become available.

