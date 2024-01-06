Reno’s Art & Culture sector contributes $84.4 million economic impact

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno’s Art and Culture sector has proven to be a vital part of its local economy. From a recent Arts and Economic Prosperity Study conducted by Americans for the Arts. The study, a comprehensive analysis of the economic impact of art throughout the United States, found Reno’s nonprofit arts and culture organizations generated $84.4 million in economic activity in 2022.

“We have an incredible Arts and culture non-profit ecosystem here and that arts and culture is alive and well here,” said Megan Berner, the Arts & Culture Manager for the City of Reno. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations supported 1,728 jobs, generating $63.1 million in household income for residents, and contributing $21.6 million in tax revenues to local, state, and federal governments—with $3 million directly benefiting the City of Reno. “Out of those 1,700. 1,200 plus of them are actually just employed by these arts and culture nonprofits,” added Berner.

The study highlights the strength of arts and culture in attracting nonlocal visitors, with 81.7% stating that their primary purpose of visit was to attend a specific arts or cultural event. “About 17% of the people attending these events are visitors and of those visitors, the majority of them, about 80% are saying that they are coming to Reno for that event,” said Kylie Howard, on behalf of The Reno Phil. A vibrant arts and culture community was found to keep residents engaged, with 44.8% stating they would have traveled elsewhere for a similar activity if the surveyed event were not available.

Many of the visitors spend money outside of the specific event. “Not only are they spending money on the event themselves, which is going to local Reno artists but they are also going out to eat, they are going and supporting local businesses, maybe doing some shopping before and after the concert. And so it’s all just going back, right into our community,” added Howard.

The Reno Philharmonic serves 55,000 Northern Nevadans and 11,00 of that total is students and families. The music organization provides lessons for the youth and adults. Howard says she appreciates watching the youth mature into being able to play on stage at one of their music classical events. “It’s our mission. Which is to enhance the community we live in. Of those 55,000 people, 11,000 of them are students. We’re in the schools every week and after school we are working with students, helping them get a head start.”

The arts and culture sector has influenced a sense of pride amongst locals and tourists. Berner says it contributes to the quality of life. Arts and culture organizations were shown to contribute significantly to the quality of life in Reno, as 88% of attendees agreed that the activity or venue inspired a sense of pride in the neighborhood or community. “Clearly, this study shows that it attracts visitors and it also keeps local residents here. Spending their money here gives people a creative outlet, sense of community and pride,” said Berner.

The Reno Phil will host Spanish nights on January 27th and January 28th with Guest Conductor Ramón Tebar and Guest Artist Rafael Aguirre. Click here, for tickets and click here, for the upcoming schedule.

