Reno high school student youngest competitor in national welding competition

A Reno high school student is making a name for himself as the youngest welder to compete in a...
A Reno high school student is making a name for himself as the youngest welder to compete in a national competition.(None)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno high school student is making a name for himself as the youngest welder to compete in a national competition.

Just a few years ago, Avery Serink was a normal high school kid trying to navigate his way through a global pandemic.

“Covid had robbed a lot of the welding experience I would have got in the shop, so I decided I wanted to do something to expedite it and I started competing in skills,” Serink said.

In just three and a half years, Serink quickly moved up the ranks.

“So I started with regional, then I did the state competition. I Placed first in state, and then was able to go to nationals. At nationals I was told I could sign up to compete as the United States world competitor,” said Serink.

Alongside 8 other competitors from the states, Serink found himself at the WorldSkills Welding Finals in Alabama. At only 18 years old, he was the youngest to compete. But, he still has just as much skills as those who have a few years on him, having already received certifications in stick welding from TMCC. Serink, is considering welding as a career, although engineering also has his attention. Sadly, Serink did not win the welding competition, but he’s able to recognize his own opportunities and obstacles when it comes to the craft.

“Weakest point is doing open route pipe V’s. My strongest is probably my verticals on MIG,” Serink said.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care

Latest News

Although this is the first Preference Primary in Nevada since 1996, it will be conducted like...
Sample Ballots Are Arriving In The Mail
"We have an incredible Arts and culture non-profit ecosystem here and that arts and culture is...
Reno’s Art & Culture sector contributes $84.4 million economic impact
Rural Foster Parent Training Sessions
Mail in sample ballots for Nevada Presidential Preference Primary
Nevada’s first presidential primary since 1996 set for Feb. 6