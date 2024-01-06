Reno high school student youngest competitor in national welding competition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno high school student is making a name for himself as the youngest welder to compete in a national competition.

Just a few years ago, Avery Serink was a normal high school kid trying to navigate his way through a global pandemic.

“Covid had robbed a lot of the welding experience I would have got in the shop, so I decided I wanted to do something to expedite it and I started competing in skills,” Serink said.

In just three and a half years, Serink quickly moved up the ranks.

“So I started with regional, then I did the state competition. I Placed first in state, and then was able to go to nationals. At nationals I was told I could sign up to compete as the United States world competitor,” said Serink.

Alongside 8 other competitors from the states, Serink found himself at the WorldSkills Welding Finals in Alabama. At only 18 years old, he was the youngest to compete. But, he still has just as much skills as those who have a few years on him, having already received certifications in stick welding from TMCC. Serink, is considering welding as a career, although engineering also has his attention. Sadly, Serink did not win the welding competition, but he’s able to recognize his own opportunities and obstacles when it comes to the craft.

“Weakest point is doing open route pipe V’s. My strongest is probably my verticals on MIG,” Serink said.

