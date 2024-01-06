More than 7,600 customers without power in western Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -More than 7,600 NV Energy customers are without electricity in Northern Nevada.

Almost all of them are in Washoe County, with the bulk of the outages in northeast Sparks and Spanish Springs.

NV Energy did not list causes of most outages nor an expected time of restoration.

Police scanner traffic indicates several downed power lines in the area.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.