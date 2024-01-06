More than 7,600 customers without power in western Nevada

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -More than 7,600 NV Energy customers are without electricity in Northern Nevada.

Almost all of them are in Washoe County, with the bulk of the outages in northeast Sparks and Spanish Springs.

NV Energy did not list causes of most outages nor an expected time of restoration.

Police scanner traffic indicates several downed power lines in the area.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care
Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January

Latest News

Avery Serink's love of welding has taken him to the national stage.
Local Student Getting Recognition in Welding Contest
1-5-24
Fernley, Dayton, Incline, Coral Academy games
California Highway Patrol logo
CHP seeks hit-and-run driver in Lone Pine area
Although this is the first Preference Primary in Nevada since 1996, it will be conducted like...
Sample Ballots Are Arriving In The Mail