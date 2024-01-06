Making the community aware: The devastation of Human Trafficking in Washoe County

By Emily Benito
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:47 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the last 6 weeks, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has identified 71 human trafficking victims.

They were able to do this through a system they have in place to identify victims that are incarcerated at the jail.

That is one of many reasons local leaders are partnering with the Human Services Agency and RTC to raise awareness of Human Trafficking.

According to the World Population Review:

Nevada ranks 3rd in most cases per 100,000 people.

Washoe County Sheriff Balaam says, “We should be talking about this 365 days a year. We should be talking about this all the time. This is one of those crimes that is rampant in our community, unfortunately.”

Advocate Melissa Holland, CEO of Awaken, wants the community to know just how dire the issue is:

“The Freedom Signal is technology that scrapes the top 20 websites sex for sale ads are on, within a 50-mile radius of us. Last year alone, 9,500 individuals alone, not ads, but individuals alone, were being sold for sex,” says Holland.

If you see someone who may be a victim of human trafficking, call 911, or you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 888-373-7888.

