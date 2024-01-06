Nevada’s first presidential primary since 1996 set for Feb. 6

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sample ballots are headed to Washoe County voters. This for Nevada’s Presidential Preference Primary on Feb. 6.

Although this is the first Preference Primary in Nevada since 1996, it will be conducted like any other Nevada election with a couple of exceptions.

“Only if you are registered as a Republican or Democrat are you able to vote in this election,” says Cari-Ann Burgess, Interim Washoe County Registrar. “So, if you are a Republican, you will get a Republican ballot the sample ballot has both ballots in it and they are color coded.”

Nevada has a closed primary system.

This means non-partisan voters--they encompass the largest voting bloc in Nevada--will not be able to participate in the Presidential Preference Primary.

However, they can change their party affiliation if at least for a day.

“Nevada makes it possible for any non-partisan to simply change their voter registration,” says Professor Fred Lokken with Truckee Meadows Community College Political Science Department. “They can do that online they can do that very quickly. And that would allow them to participate in one or the other. And then after that process, if they choose, they can switch back to being non-partisan. So, there is a mechanism that has opened that door.”

Democrats will have 14 selections from which to choose. Republicans will have 8 selections. Notice on the Republican ballot Mike Pence and Tim Scott who have dropped out of the race, did not make the deadline to remove their names from the ballot. Also, former President Donald Trump is not on the list.

He chose not to participate in Nevada’s Presidential Primary.

The registrar’s office says by far mail-in balloting has become the most popular with voters.

“Absolutely,” says Burgess. “Because it is the most convenient for people especially those who work. And can’t get to a polling location for early voting or election day. The mail-in is normally what happens.”

Burgess says there will be fewer days to early vote.

And mail-in ballots can always be dropped off at polling places, or the registrar’s office.

If ballots are postmarked on February 6th, 2024, and arrive up to 3 days later, Friday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. they will be counted.

Official results will not be released until Feb. 15.

owever, whoever comes out on top on top in Nevada’s Presidential Preference Primary may not necessarily be on the general election ballot in November. That’s because it’s up to state delegates from each party to pledge their vote at the national convention.

And then there’s candidate Trump who has chosen to participate in another event here in Nevada on February 8th.

The state Republican party has opted out of the Presidential Preference Primary instead of conducting a caucus.

How registered Republicans can participate in that event will be part of our election coverage Monday January 8, 2024 during our evening newscasts.

