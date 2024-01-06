CHP seeks hit-and-run driver in Lone Pine area

California Highway Patrol logo
California Highway Patrol logo(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:08 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LONE PINE, Calif. (KOLO) -The California Highway Patrol asks for the public’s help finding a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run New Year’s Eve day near Lone Pine.

The CHP said a driver in a 2020 Acura was going east on Whitney Portal Road just west of Horseshoe Meadows Road preparing to turn left when a pickup truck sideswiped it from behind at about 2:13 p.m.

The truck, described as late 1990s or early 2000s American-made that was white or light gray, stopped before leaving the scene, the CHP said.

The 45-year-old Acura driver suffered major injuries but drove himself to Southern Inyo Hospital, the CHP said. His condition was not available Friday. His two passengers were not injured.

The truck had moderate to extensive right fender damage. A truck matching its description was seen on Shahar Avenue in the Alabama Hills area shortly fafter the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bishop CHP office at 760-872-5900.

