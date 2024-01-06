Boy gets Christmas gifts after stolen car and presents are recovered

The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked for clues. (WXYZ, FAMILY HANDOUT PICS, POLICE HANDOUT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:29 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A car stolen on Christmas Eve in southeastern Michigan was recovered — with gifts for a 4-year-old boy still inside.

“Best Christmas ever,” Henry Richards told WXYZ-TV as he ripped through dinosaur-themed wrapping paper Thursday, 10 days after the holiday.

Zac Richards had traveled from the western side of Michigan to see his son when someone stole his Kia Sportage outside a home in Pontiac on Dec. 24, police said.

The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked for fingerprints and other clues.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office discovered Henry’s presents still inside and delivered them this week.

“We’ll take the little wins like this every day,” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

He said Kia vehicles are a “super hot target” for thieves.

Henry said he knows who stole his dad’s car: “The Grinch.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care

Latest News

1-5-24
Fernley, Dayton, Incline, Coral Academy games
President Biden argued that Trump could destroy American democracy during a speech Friday that...
Biden speaks on democracy ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary
The vehicle was found on Christmas but remained in police custody while investigators checked...
'Best Christmas ever': Presents in stolen car found
Warnings and watches were in effect through much of the Northeast. (CNN, KPRC, WFSB, BRIAN...
Winter storm brings threat of snow, ice to millions