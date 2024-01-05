Verizon settles class action lawsuit over administrative fees

The Verizon logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston.
The Verizon logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:44 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Verizon customers could get $100 thanks to the settlement of a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Verizon was charging customers undisclosed administration fees in a “deceptive and unfair manner.”

Verizon has denied any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay $100 million to settle the lawsuit.

Current and former customers who were charged administrative fees between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, are eligible to receive up to $100.

Those who are eligible will be notified via email or will receive a letter in the mail. You must file a claim by April 15 in order to receive payment.

Verizon will continue to charge the administration fees. However, the company will be amending its customer agreement to include disclosures about the charges.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024

Latest News

Former Delta Air Lines pilot Jonathan J. Dunn, left, stands with his attorney following his...
Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain midflight calls it a misunderstanding
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Teen kills 6th grader, wounds 5 others and takes own life in Iowa high school shooting, police say
A large fire throws huge plumes of smoke into the air in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey
APD officers gathered at Grady Hospital for a procession to transport the officer's body.
Officer dies after medical emergency on the way to work, officials say