Southbound U.S. 395 to briefly close for widening project

A portion of U.S. 395 headed into Reno
A portion of U.S. 395 headed into Reno(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:23 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with the Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing southbound U.S. 395 in Panther Valley overnight on Jan. 9 as part of the ongoing widening of the highway.

Crews will be removing a large overhead freeway sign.

The highway will be closed between Golden Valley Road and Parr Boulevard from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Golden Valley Road to North Virginia Street to access southbound U.S. 395 at Parr Boulevard.

Northbound U.S. 395 will remain open.

