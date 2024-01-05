Southbound U.S. 395 to briefly close for widening project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with the Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing southbound U.S. 395 in Panther Valley overnight on Jan. 9 as part of the ongoing widening of the highway.

Crews will be removing a large overhead freeway sign.

The highway will be closed between Golden Valley Road and Parr Boulevard from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Golden Valley Road to North Virginia Street to access southbound U.S. 395 at Parr Boulevard.

Northbound U.S. 395 will remain open.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.