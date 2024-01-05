Soccer star Saydi Reyes set to train with the U-17 El Salvador Women’s National Team

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -From being a shy kindergartener, Saydi Reyes has evolved into a standout fifteen-year-old athlete, earning a spot on the El Salvador U-17 Women’s National Team.

Embracing her Salvadoran roots, Saydi’s dream is becoming a reality and showcases her hard work is paying off.

Tryouts took place in San Francisco tryouts among 40 other girls, and Saydi secured her place in the final fifteen nationwide. Now, she is preparing for rigorous training in El Salvador, aiming for a spot on the travel squad for the 2024 CONCACAF Championships in February. If she and the team succeed, it could lead to a chance to compete in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic this fall.

Saydi’s parents express gratitude to the Battle Born Futbol Club and Coach Andrew Robles for their support throughout this journey. Acknowledging the importance of committed parents and community.

Coach Robles shares what’s been crucial in Saydi’s success,

“People think you have to do all these things to make it to that level, which you do, but it comes down to having committed parents that are supporting their kids, and Chris and Diana have done that since I met them five or six years ago. It doesn’t matter where the training session was, they were always there on time. It’s a partnership and having testimonies like this. I don’t think there’s someone in Reno who has gone to represent the national team.

Saydi shares advice for aspiring athletes,

“Keep going, keep your head up. You’re going to go through ups and downs, just keep going.”

