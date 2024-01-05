Reno Fire Department warns people of the dangers with dried-out Christmas trees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you still have your Christmas tree up and its not a fake one, the Reno Fire Department is urging you to remove it from your house. Over time, the branches, bristles and needles dry out, which increases its likeliness to ignite. Fire inspectors refer to dried-out Christmas trees as fuel. “The fact is, once they get cut down and they get placed into a house they are slowly rotting away and they are slowly dying,” said Sean O’Brien, the Fire Inspector for the City.

Most of these fires occur just days after the holiday cheer but have proven to deck the halls with fear. “The US Fire Administration says, about 1 in 34 Christmas trees that light on fire actually result in a death.” Unattended space heaters, candles, and holiday decor are known to be problematic. “People will have candles around trees and when they are watered it doesn’t seem like a big deal but those needles dry up and start falling off and that’s all it really takes to spread.”

You are not allowed to open burn in the central Reno area, so fire crews suggest dropping it off at a location to be recycled, replanted, or properly burned.

If you are in a situation where your tree catches fire indoors, crews say to do this. “Get out stay out the whole idea is that this fire is something you can’t control if you don’t have a fire extinguisher and you don’t get to that early. You want to get out, stay out. So get your family, you should have a fire evacuation plan already in place, especially if you have kids. You want that evacuation plan in place”

In case you did not know, Saturday, January 6th, is National Take Your Tree Down day. Trees can be taken to the following locations until January 7 for recycling. Visit Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful for more details, as well as any temporary location closures due to inclement weather: *Bartley Ranch Regional Park - 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd. *Reno Sports Complex - 2975 N. Virginia St. *Shadow Mountain Sports Complex - 3300 Sparks Blvd. *TMFPD Station 32, Washoe Valley - 1240 East Lake Blvd *TMFPD Station 46, Spanish Springs - 500 Rockwell Blvd *TMFPD Station 440, Lemmon Valley 130 Nectar Street

