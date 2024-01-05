The reasons behind prescribed fire operations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Prescribed burns are resuming in North Lake Tahoe and they are a beneficial way to keep the forests healthy and reduce fires. Lake Tahoe’s forests are extremely vulnerable to wildfires. So the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District tries to reduce that risk through two types of prescribed fires.

The first is pile burning, like what is happening this week. The second is “under story burning”, that is the burning of the forest floor as it is. Fire officials say one of the main reason why prescribed fire is so important, is because it reduces the risk for major fires, like the 2007 Angora Fire ”Suppressing all fire has got us in the situation now where a fire can get so big because se suppressed them in the past and allows that vegetation to grow, and then it’s unmanageable for a few days, and we don’t want that,” says Chief Ryan Sommers, ”We want to reintroduce fire into the elements and the environment to keep those fuels down and it’s also very good for forest health.”

However, the main goal Division Chief Isaac Powning says is to keep everyone safe in the Tahoe Basin, “really what’s important to us, is the safety for the community members as well as visitors, that is our priority in reality, what we are addressing first and then the forest health, that is just the benefits that come behind that.”

The prescribed burns also help get rid of disease and bugs like beetles that attack the unhealthy part of the forest. There is a lot of details that go into planning a burn, including getting appropriate permits and checking weather conditions. For pile burning, wetter conditions are needed and dryer conditions are need under story burning.

Wet winters, like last year are both a positive and negative. It gives us a lot of much needed moisture, but also can delay burns. That puts fire officials on alert as there is more fuel to burn in the summer when things dry out.

For information and current prescribed fire operations and forest fuels projects visit Tahoe Living With Fire website.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.