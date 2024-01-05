Reading Reno: Rebecca Hess shares love for family’s Western heritage in her books

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rebecca Hess is a local author who has published three historical western novels. However, just because the family in the books are fiction, Hess spent years researching the facts of the time period and her own family’s experiences.

She stopped by Morning Break to share with with the community her three books set in Nevada, including Second Chance: A Western Adventure, Preparing for Winter: An 1896 Western Adventure and Cowboys, Outlaws and Family: A Western Adventure. All are available on-line including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads and the Xlibris.

To learn more about Rebecca Hess, click here.

