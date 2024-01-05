Puffy coats and car seats equal danger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend, a child’s puffy coat may come in handy, especially when snow is predicted.

But when it comes to rides in the car, puffy coats and car seats don’t mix. The coats can create space between the car seat straps and the body.

If there is give on the strap material after the car seat is secured, especially in the shoulder area, that’s an indication your child is not safe.

‘The insulation to that jacket can be compressed during a car accident,” says Jennifer Walters, REMSA Health Education Director. “And that child will be moving when we actually want the car seat to absorb the impact. In that scenario, if they are wearing a puffy jacket or snow suit, and the insulation is compressed your child is absorbing that impact when they hit the seatbelt.”

Walters says it’s best to take the puffy coat off, secure the seatbelts on the car seat and place the coat on the child backward to keep them warm. A blanket will also work.

The warning doesn’t just apply to puffy coats, but also layered clothing.

Double check the straps to make sure they are flush, and taut with the child’s body.

