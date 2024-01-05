Open for Business: Mother-daughter duo brings Sierra Bouquets to Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Bouquets started off as a pop-up in the Reno Public Market, selling floral bouquets custom made at their flower bar. Now, they’ve moved into a permanent location in Sparks, offering full florist services including events, weddings, celebration of life services and more.

Owner Dolly Mistal and her daughter, Savannah Gough, stopped by Morning Break to share how they began their business. As a current senior at UNR, Gough has paid for college entirely on her own without student loans, so Mistal wanted to help ease the rest of the financial burden being in college can entail. That’s why she went back to her first career as a florist, moving from Florida to Reno just a year ago. Mom designs the floral arrangements and daughter handles the business and marketing.

After a successful run at the Reno Public Market, Sierra Bouquets is now located at 721 Greenbrae Drive in Sparks, across from where the new Dutch Bros. is being built. Not only does the store have beautiful flower arrangements, they also sell art and crafts from local artists and offer floral and craft workshops.

Click here to learn more. You can also follow Sierra Bouquets on Instagram.

