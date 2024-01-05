Note-Able Music Therapy Services shares auditorium dedication, sets goals for 2024

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to their website, Note-Able Music Therapy Services’ goal is create lasting change in the lives of people of all abilities through music. And in 2024, they have big plans for how to accomplish more goals - including renovate the outdoor space, as well as install an outdoor performance bandshell and inclusive playground.

Manal Toppozada, executive director, stopped by Morning Break to share their goal of serving 5,000 people a year by 2026 and how the community can help make that dream a reality.

In December, Note-Able Music Therapy Services also dedicated their indoor auditorium to the late-Jerry Smith who passed away last year. The non-profit shared on Instagram, “As the president, foundation manager and director of the Nell J. Redfield Foundation, Smith was instrumental in helping NMTS attract funding for expanded service capacity and additional programs. He passed away in early 2023. In naming the auditorium after him, we are delighted to honor Jerry’s memory and unwavering commitment to our community.”

