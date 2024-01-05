New survey shows no area of Tahoe lakebed free of plastic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new dive survey conducted in Lake Tahoe shows there is now no area of the lakebed free of plastic.

During a recent study, divers discovered 673 plastic items from a small portion of the lake. The study was published in the November edition of the journal Applied Spectroscopy.

“There’s very little work on submerged plastic litter in lakes,” said Monica Arienzo, Ph.D., associate research professor of hydrology at DRI and one of the study’s lead authors. “And I think that’s a real issue, because when we think about how plastics may be moving in freshwater systems, there’s a good chance that they’ll end up in a lake.”

Researchers swam transects along the lakebed near Lake Tahoe and Zephyr Cove to collect litter, an area covering approximately 9.3 kilometers.

An average of 83 pieces of plastic litter per kilometer was discovered, with the lakebed near Hidden Beach and South Sand Harbor containing significantly more at 140 items per kilometer.

The most common pieces of litter discovered were food containers, bottles, plastic bags, toys, and many other items that could not be categorized.

“There’s a lot of education we can do, as well as continuing to work on reducing the use of those plastics,” Arienzo says. “Because we have to start thinking about turning that plastic pipe off.”

The six most common types of plastics found were PVC, polystyrene, polyester/polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyamide.

“When we study microplastics, we only have the chemical information, or the plastic type,” Davidson says. “We don’t know where it came from—a plastic bag, toy, or otherwise— because it’s just a tiny piece of plastic. But now we can use this litter data to point to the dominant types of plastics and compare them to microplastic data.”

The Desert Research Institute says it hopes these findings can help inform efforts by Tahoe-area communities to address plastic litter. The town of Truckee has already passed a new law enacting a fee for disposable food ware as a way to cut down on the amount of litter.

