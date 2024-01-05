Nevada restaurant owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada restaurant owner has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion.

64-year-old Raul Gil was given 37 months in prison for skimming $5 million in cash sales and filing false federal income tax returns. The Department of Justice says Gil caused an overall tax loss of $1.6 million over a five-year period.

Gil owned and operated three Casa Don Juan restaurants in Las Vegas. According to court documents, from 2014 to 2018, Gil told his manager/internal bookkeeper to create false sales numbers for his restaurants that underreported cash sales at the restaurants by around $5.1 million.

He then provided the false sales records to an outside tax return preparer who prepared his federal income tax returns.

During an audit in July 2018, Gil told his accountant to provide to the IRS false profit and loss statements matching the figures he reported on the tax returns. He also told his bookkeeper to provide to the IRS false daily cash and sales reports purportedly printed from the restaurants’ point of sales systems.

When interviewed by the IRS, Gil told them that the falsified daily cash reports and point of sales records were accurate. Gil will also be required to pay restitution in the amount of approximately $2.2 million and serve three years of probation.

