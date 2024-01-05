Mikkeller Running Club Reno invites community to join group in the new year

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether taking up running is a new year’s resolution or you’re looking to make new friends in 2024, the Mikkeller Running Club Reno (MRC Reno) wants you to join them. The group typically meets the first Saturday of the month to run a little and then have a few beers together.

Co-captain Camille Malmquist and social media coordinator, Katharine Schweitzer, stopped by Morning Break to share details of their first get together of the new year and why joining a running club can be a great way to stay on top of your fitness goals.

The mission of MRC Reno is to build meaningful connections and create unforgettable experiences through the love of running and good beer. The club is named after the Mikkeller brewery in Copenhagen, Denmark, where its founder was also a college runner. In 2014, he started a running club that met at the brewery and today, there are 128 chapters around the world.

Their first run of 2024 takes place Saturday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at Pinon Bottle Co. in MidTown. Each 3-mile run includes stopping at the major intersections to regroup, and taking a photo together at the midpoint.

Other days and locations in January:

  • 2nd Wednesday at the Huntsman Tavern in Sparks at 6 p.m.
  • 3rd Wednesday at the midtown Pinon Bottle at 7 p.m.
  • 3rd Saturday at the South Reno Pinon Bottle at 11 a.m.
  • 4th Wednesday at the Huntsman Tavern in Sparks at 6 p.m.
  • 5th Wednesday at Ceol at 7 p.m.

For more information about MRC Reno, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all events.

