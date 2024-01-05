Local court personnel react to Las Vegas judge attack

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An incident in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday left a judge shaken and a court officer hospitalized. It also has court personnel elsewhere--- reviewing their security procedures.

The sight of a defendant suddenly launching himself at a judge and the scuffle that followed went viral, but no one was watching what happened in Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ courtroom closer than those responsible for safety in courtrooms at this end of the state.

“I’ve never seen a defendant hurt their counsel, “ says Lead Bailiff Shane Coduti of Reno Justice Court. I’ve never seen a defendant hurt a judge, but, as we saw, it does happen, unfortunately.”

Coduti’s bailiffs reviewed the video at a briefing this morning and will be watching with more than passing interest the results of an investigation. “Hopefully we can take this as a learning experience and make sure it’s not repeated up here.

The incident took place as a man was being sentenced for attempted battery. Coduti says that kind of situation calls for an extra measure of caution. My bailiffs move closer to the defendant when that’s about to transpire. That way they’d be within arm’s reach if that defendant was ordered to be placed in custody by the judge.”

Coduti says he can’t make a critical judgment on the Las Vegas incident based on what he knows so far, but in the courtrooms here it’s standard procedure in highly emotional moments like sentencing for a bailiff to place himself facing potential threats. “My bailiffs are all trained that if sentencing is coming up and you think there’s definitely the potential for jail that you are facing that defendant to make sure and watch the cues to seee if some violence might erupt from that.”

Judge Holthus suffered some minor bruises. A court officer remains hospitalized with a gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder. The combative defendant refused to show up in court Thursday to face a different judge.

