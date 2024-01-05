Las Vegas police arrest 2 suspects in homeless camp shooting investigation; one suspect outstanding

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update on its investigation into a December, 2023 deadly shooting at an unhoused camp near Charleston and US-95.

On January 4, Lt. Jason Johansson provided a media briefing outside LVMPD headquarters and announced that on January 4, the department arrested two suspects in connection with the December 1, 2023 shooting.

Lt. Johansson said that the suspects, Cristobal Omar Perez, 31, and Kylee Au Young, 21 had a plan to conduct the shooting, which happened in the area of Charleston and Honolulu. The lieutenant explained that Perez was dropped off at the scene and arranged for a getaway car to pick him up after the shooting.

LVMPD previously released surveillance video showing one presumed suspect running down Sandhill Road before getting into a waiting car.

Johansson said that the suspect “indiscriminately shot them in cold blood” before being taken in the getaway car to Young’s car. He then drove to his residence in the northwest valley.

Police said that the incident was a “targeted attack” on these specific unhoused people. Five of them were shot and two died. Johansson added that the department believes that one more suspect remains outstanding.

Perez and Young will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center tonight, Lt. Johansson stated. A court appearance date has yet to be announced.

