January 7 is the last day to recycle your Christmas tree with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas trees hold a special place in our heart with their amazing smells and beautiful lights, but they can become a major fire hazard in our homes when they start to get dry and brittle.

That is why Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful has created a program to help us recycle our Christmas trees.

They usually recycle 10,000 Christmas trees into mulch through their program. The mulch is spread through local parks, and anyone can come to the sites and grab mulch for their personal garden use.

All trees must be ornament, flocking, and tinsel free.

Trees may be dropped at these locations from 9 a.m. - 4p.m. through Jan. 7:

- Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno - Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno - Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks - Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd - Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street - Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd

