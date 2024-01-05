Jacobs Entertainment to take over Gold N' Silver on May 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jacobs Entertainment will be taking over operating responsibilities for the iconic Gold N’ Silver on May 1.

Restaurant owner Jeff Paine posted on Facebook that his last day will be April 30.

He added that, contrary to rumors, the Gold N’ Silver Inn is not going away.

The restaurant has been a staple of Reno for more than 60 years.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.