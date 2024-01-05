Jacobs Entertainment to take over Gold N' Silver on May 1

The Gold 'N Silver Inn has been serving Reno since 1956.
The Gold 'N Silver Inn has been serving Reno since 1956.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jacobs Entertainment will be taking over operating responsibilities for the iconic Gold N’ Silver on May 1.

Restaurant owner Jeff Paine posted on Facebook that his last day will be April 30.

He added that, contrary to rumors, the Gold N’ Silver Inn is not going away.

The restaurant has been a staple of Reno for more than 60 years.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care

Latest News

The Carson City Wine Walk is this weekend and gives local businesses a chance to meet new...
Carson City Wine Walk
A portion of U.S. 395 headed into Reno
Southbound U.S. 395 to briefly close for widening project
Reading Reno: Rebecca Hess
Reading Reno: Rebecca Hess shares love for family’s Western heritage in her books
Reading Reno: Rebecca Hess
Reading Reno: Rebecca Hess