RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A few flakes are possible in the early morning hours on Friday, but any accumulation will be very light (if it happens at all). A stronger storm comes over the weekend. Snow is expected at all elevations, with winter travel expected. The coldest weather of the season so far will follow. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. -Jeff

