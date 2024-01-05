Convicted arsonist sentenced to life for fire that killed 2, injured 13

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley man convicted of starting a fire that killed two and injured 13 will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brian Bandy previously pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement.

On July 20, 2020, at around 5:30 a.m., firefighters with the Reno Fire Department, REMSA, and officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a fire on Broadway Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the apartment building deeply engulfed in fire.

They also found residents lying in the parking lot and surrounding areas with serious injuries after having jumped out of second story windows to escape the fire. Two women, identified as Katherine White and Diana Engstrom, died inside their apartments from smoke inhalation.

An area resident told police they had seen Bandy running away from the fire with a gas can and jumping into a car. That citizen followed Bandy until police were able to initiate a traffic stop and arrest him.

An investigation revealed that Bandy owed money to someone who lived inside that apartment complex, and text messages between that person and Bandy revealed a heated conversation in the weeks leading up to the fire.

Investigators determined Bandy had poured gas onto a wooden step outside one of the apartments and then lit it on fire.

“The devastation caused by Bandy can’t be overstated and highlights the despair and struggles crime victims face at the hands of criminals in our community,” said DA Chris Hicks. “He deserves every second he serves of these prison sentences. More innocent lives could have been lost in this tragic case were it not for the quick actions of the Good Samaritan. His selfless acts are highly commendable and helped bring this defendant to justice.”

