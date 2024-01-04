U.S. Marshals warn of phone scams affecting Washoe County residents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Marshals are warning of a phone scam they say is affecting many Washoe County residents.

They say the scammers are claiming to be Marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials. You are encouraged to report those calls to the local FBI office and to file a consumer complaint with the FTC.

During these calls, scammers will attempt to collect a fine in lieu of an arrest on supposed charges of identity theft, failing to appear for jury duty, or other civil process issues. The scammers will often have their victims withdraw cash and transfer it into bitcoin ATMs, or to make transfer payments via Zelle or Venmo.

The U.S. Marshals say the scammers will sometimes provide information like badge numbers, names of real law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses. They will also spoof government phone numbers on caller IDs.

Scammers will provide information to their victim by reading old residential addresses, phone numbers, and other personal information. They then provide a fake personal ID, case number, and warrant number and tell their victim they will soon be contacted again by an investigating official.

As a final step, the scammers will ask their victim to send a photo of their driver’s license to a phone number provided by the scammer. The victim is then asked to send the QR code scanned at the Bitcoin deposit kiosks.

Victims of these scammers report losing between thousands and tens of thousands of dollars.

The U.S. Marshals say they will never ask for credit or debit cards, gift card numbers, wire transfers, bank routing numbers, or ask you to make bitcoin deposits.

