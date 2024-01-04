Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day

Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this Valentine's Day.(Spangler Candy via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:52 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sweethearts has something special for those who are caught in the struggles of the dating world this Valentine’s Day.

The heart-shaped candies company is releasing limited-edition “Situationship” boxes as the perfect gift for those in the “talking phase” during the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The boxes are filled with hearts with blurry misprints, or what Sweethearts calls “sweet, muddled nothings and literal mixed messages to capture what singles are dealing with.”

The special Valentine’s treats will be available for purchase beginning Monday.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024

Latest News

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante confirmed multiple victims in a school shooting in Perry,...
Iowa school shooting: Multiple victims reported
Imam Hassan Sharif was shot outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque in Newark, New Jersey...
New Jersey police seek killer of a Muslim leader outside Newark mosque
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Iran suicide bombings killing at least 84 people
File - The Dunkin' logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A customer...
Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims