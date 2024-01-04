Suspect arrested in theft from Dayton construction site

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Silver Springs man Tuesday on suspicion he stole a loader from a construction site in Dayton.

George Veikko Shepard, 42, was booked on charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property, the sheriff’s office said.

He has been released from jail on bail.

Deputies went to an address on Enterprise Way in Dayton at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a skid steer loader. They identified Shepard as a person of interest in the theft and went to his Silver Springs residence to find undisclosed event linking him to the theft.

Deputies also saw Shepard driving in the desert east of his home towards an open sand pit where he ws detained, the sheriff’s office said. He led them to the stolen loader.

There are investigations into similar thefts in the Dayton area. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to SecretWitness.com.

