Suspect in two Carson City armed robberies arrested

Adelaido Aragon-Rueda
Adelaido Aragon-Rueda(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:52 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested a suspect in two armed robberies on New Year’s Day.

The sheriff’s office arrested Adelaido Aragon-Rueda, 29, late Tuesday morning in the area of Hot Springs Road and Nye Lane. He was booked on two counts each of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a deadly weapon as well as charges of battery with a deadly weapon, illegally having a gun and concealing or destroying evidence.

The sheriff’s office believes Aragon-Rueda committed armed robberies in the areas of North Carson Street and College Parkway and near  Fairview Drive and Desatoya Drive.

He had no valid form of identification and the sheriff’s office is working with federal authorities to confirm his identity.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to SecretWitness.com.

