The Road Ahead: New RTC Website

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:47 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County has a new and improved website. The website is intended to be more user-friendly and easier to navigate. While the old website had many different layers that made it somewhat challenging to find information, the new design is simpler to use.

The first thing people will notice is the homepage. The Public Transportation page is now the homepage, so users do not have to click a tab to get information about routes, schedules and different transportation options.

The RTC started the process to upgrade the website about a year ago. Improvements are expected to help people with disabilities. The RTC did an ADA audit as part of its plan to change the website.

“That was an important part of the new website plan,” Paul Nelson, RTC Government Affairs Officer said. “We know that a lot of people with disabilities rely on public transportation, so we want to make things as easy and convenient as possible to help them out.”

The website will still include the same information, including the Metropolitan Planning and Engineering and Construction pages. Information includes planning studies, project descriptions and the latest news. To view the website, head to rtcwashoe.com

