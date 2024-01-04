Passports on sale for 2nd annual Reno Soup Week fundraiser for Step2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - January is National Soup Month which was last year’s catalyst for launching Reno Soup Week as a fundraiser for the local non-profit, Step2. Following the event’s success in 2023, this year nine businesses are participating in the fundraiser to help Step2′s mission to break the cycle of addiction and violence in families.

Mari Hutchinson, CEO of STEP2; Caitlin Fletcher, owner of The Cheese Board; and Amy Lemon, owner of The Wheyfarer Cheese and Specialty Foods, stopped by Morning Break to remind everyone to get their soup passport now before they sell out.

The 2nd annual Reno Soup Week will take place January 21-28.

Participating Businesses:

Bangkok Cuisine: Coconut Soup (Thom Kha Gai)

Blackrock Wine Co.: Smoked Ham and Corn Chowder

Grafted Whiskey & Wine Bar: Sausage, Potato and Kale Soup

Mari Chuy’s (Rancharrah location only) : Spicy Carrot

Pignic Pub & Patio: choice of either Ham Bean Soup or Chicken Tortilla Soup

Süp: participants get to select their choice of soup

The Cheese Board (both locations are participating, but soup coin may only be used once) : choice of either Tomato Basil or Italian Meatball

The Wheyfarer: Chicken and Charcuterie Gumbo

If you purchase a 2024 Reno Soup Week package, STEP2′s volunteers will be delivering your package to the address you provided the week of January 16. This package will include your printed Soup Passport, a Soup Coin for each participating establishment, the official 2024 Reno Soup Week Recipe Book, the official 2024 Reno Soup Week soup mug and more.

Nothing To It! is hosting a pre-event soup demonstration & tasting on Saturday, Jan. 20. Tickets to this event can be added to your soup package.

Soup Passport plus Pre-Event Soup Demo is $120 each; just the Soup Passport is $60 each or eleven passports for $600.

To learn more and purchase your passport, click here. You can also follow Reno Soup Week on Facebook and Instagram.

