Open for Business: EVS Pet Urgent Care invites community to open house

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s first and only veterinary urgent care, EVS Pet Urgent Care, is opening to the public Thursday, Jan. 4.

Founder and owner, Dr. Jordana Rosen; and managing veterinarian, Dr. Carolyn Waller, stopped by Morning Break to share their passion for providing comprehensive, prompt and efficient care for pets.

In situations where your pet needs attention, but it’s not an emergency, or if securing an immediate appointment with your primary care veterinarian proves challenging, EVS Pet Urgent Care is the solution. They understand the reluctance to visit the emergency room for non-emergency situations due to cost and wait times so their goal is to bridge this gap in coverage and offer a convenient alternative.

The facility has a user-friendly EVS-check in app, where you can check in from the comfort of your home. The app also provides real-time updates on your place in line, eliminating unnecessary waiting in the lobby. The facility also boasts full in-house diagnostic capabilities, including blood, fecal and urine analyzers, as well as x-ray capabilities and a comprehensive pharmacy. By offering these services, they aim to alleviate the burden on primary care and emergency room veterinarians.

EVS Pet Urgent Care (365 Brinkby Avenue, Reno) is hosting an open house Thursday, Jan. 4 from 4-8 p.m. RSVP at 365.brinkby@evs.pet.

For more information about EVS Pet Urgent Care, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Tik Tok.

