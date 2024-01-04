One business fails Carson City alcohol compliance check

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -One of eight businesses failed an alcohol compliance check on Dec. 28, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

J M Discount Liquor located at 1501 East 5th St. agreed to sell liquor to someone younger than 21, the sheriff’s office said.

The three volunteers used in the alcohol compliance check at eight businesses ranged from 16 to 18 years old.

Partnership Carson City, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and school resource officers offer a Responsible Beverage Server Training course for anyone who sells and/or serves alcohol, tobacco, or marijuana products in Carson City.

The next course takes place is Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It costs $20. It is at the Partnership Carson City office at 1925 North Carson St.

For more information, call 775- 841-4730 or go to https://pcccarson.org.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.