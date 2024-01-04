MidTown District launches #WhatMakesMidTown campaign during January’s First Thursday event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:43 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the first Thursday of the new year and that means Reno’s MidTown is inviting everyone out to the district for fun First Thursday events.

Jaime Chapman, executive director of MidTown Reno, and Vania Carter-Strauss, owner of Prude and Boujee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the launch of MidTown’s new social media campaign, #WhatMakesMidTown.

The initiative focuses on everything that defines MidTown and aims to provide the community with a deeper connection to the district. Each month, MidTown will explore a different theme. In January, they’re kicking off the year with the theme of “wellness.” Special promotions begin on First Thursday. Throughout the month, MidTown will shine a spotlight on the businesses and individuals that contribute to the area’s wellness.

In conjunction with First Thursday and the emphasis on wellness, MidTown is also taking on Dry January! They have several options for those looking to socialize sober, including Rum Sugar Lime’s new mocktail menu; Pinon’s entire cooler full of N/A options; and Craft’s huge N/A selection.

For more information on all things happening in MidTown, click here. You can also follow MidTown Reno on Facebook and Instagram.

