Local football players represent their tribes at the 6th Annual Indigenous Bowl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two of northern Nevada’s own have been recognized as the top football players in Indian Country. Blain Rosales and Garrett Harjo, varsity football players from Fernley High School, have forged a strong friendship that extends beyond the game.

Apart from battling it out on the field, their deep connection to their Indigenous culture has opened up incredible opportunities.

Last month, these two friends were selected to showcase their skills at the 6th Annual Indigenous Bowl in southern California, representing their tribes and all of northern Nevada.

“We were always messing around when we were younger, always messing around getting in trouble and fighting around at school, and then we became friends after that, and we’ve been friends ever since. Played against each other all the time, never on the same team, even during the Indigenous Bowl, we weren’t even on the same team as usual,” Rosales shared.

Garrett is a member of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, he mentioned what it was like to be a part of the Indigenous Bowl.

“We were surrounded by a lot of great people and a lot of leaders in the tribes. We met a bunch of representatives and senators. While we were there the experience was really fun: meeting all those people, it was a great time.”

The bowl game is organized by the 7G Foundation, which selects players through an application process, Garrett and Blain’s acceptance into the bowl recognizes them as Indian Country’s Top 75 High School Football Players.

The two share why their Native roots are so important,

“Some of the players would be Native too, but they didn’t know what tribe they were from, and to have that tribe be there and help me, because they supported me a lot too growing up.”

Blain added,

“I am proud to have been chosen for the Indigenous Bowl and I am proud to be from Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, I’m glad they helped me.”

The bowl educates players on college recruitment and can connect them to coaches, football professionals, and college scouts, ensuring doors are open for them to receive higher education.

Rosales and Harjo share they hope to continue in football, but they have other aspirations as well. They share with the younger generation that if they have an opportunity to play in sports, do so.

