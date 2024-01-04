Living Christmas Trees face deadline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Austrian Pine, Blue Spruce, Dwarf Alberta Spruce, just a sample of the kinds of living Christmas trees available to families who eventually want to plant them after the holidays.

Experts say time is running out though. The tree should only be in the home for ten days.

At which point the tree must be back outside.

“You need to give it a transition period,” says Michael Roth, Moana Nursery Plant Doctor. “Either in a garage or covered area for a week, as a way of going outside. The outside is a little harsher compared to inside--give it a little adjustment period.”

Roth says the adjustment period lasts about a week.

In the meantime, dig a hole and water the tree should the soil become dry during that time. The hole should be twice as wide as the tree’s container, and just as deep as container itself.

“You are going to incorporate 70% native soil to 30% soil conditioner that is in a pot,” says Roth. “If it is in a burlap bag, a lot of the plants are staged in a burlap bag inside a pot of soil. So, open up the burlap, seat it correctly so your root crown, the part where the trunk hits the ground is going to be slightly above grade. Plant it high, it won’t die.”

Include starter fertilizer and don’t forget vitamin enriched water at the initial planting.

Roth says if it doesn’t rain, or snow go out with a bucket of regular water once a week when the temperatures hit above 45 degrees.

The trees will typically have a list of needs attached to them which can give a good idea as to where to plant it.

Once the temperatures warm up in the spring be sure to incorporate the living Christmas Tree into the existing irrigation system.

While this may seem like a lot of work,

Roth says living Christmas Trees are becoming very popular for one very good reason.

“You aren’t just planting a tree, you are planting a memory.”

Perhaps a first living tree is planned for next year. Consider purchasing a tree and practice planting skills now as 2023 living Christmas trees are currently being sold at deeply discounted prices.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.