Lake Tahoe wildlife officials warn against feeding bears

LAKE TAHOE (KOLO) - Wildlife officials in the Lake Tahoe Basin are warning people not to feed bears or allow them to access garbage after a series of flyers posted in the area have been encouraging people to do so.

The Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit says the flyers, which say the bears need human food and garbage to survive, are “blatantly false” and “extremely harmful misinformation” that is detrimental to Tahoe bears.

Officials say that the bears are better off without human handouts, and that by intentionally feeding the bears, people are conditioning them to associate humans and homes with food sources, greatly increasing the potential for human-bear conflicts.

They ask people to not feed the local wildlife, keep garbage and other scented items secured and away from bears and other wildlife.

