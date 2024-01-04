Heavenly Tahoe closes gondola indefinitely due to mechanical issues

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The Heavenly Gondola at the Heavenly Resort in Lake Tahoe has been closed indefinitely due to mechanical issues.

In a post to their Instagram page, the resort says the issue was discovered Thursday morning. The gondola will not operate until it is fully repaired.

Maintenance crews are now working with the lift manufacturer and project engineer to diagnose the issue, which they say is related to one of the bearings in the high-speed shaft. They say that at no time has the gondola been unsafe to operate.

Until the gondola is repaired, access to the mountain will be available through the California Base only. That area requires a reservation through this Sunday and can be made here.

