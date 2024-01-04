Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé answers most frequently asked dermatologist questions

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As a dermatologist, Dr. Billie Cassé from Reno Tahoe Dermatology gets asked a lot of questions over and over again. During this month’s Face Time segment on Morning Break, she shared the most common questions she gets asked and what she tells those clients.

Questions include:

  1. How do I know if a product on Tik Tok or social media that someone is talking about is actually good?
  2. What are the three most important products I should be using for my skin?
  3. What can I do about hair loss?

Watch Thursday’s interview with Dr. Cassé to learn more.

Dr. Billie Cassé is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice Age Fossils State Park
New Nevada State Park to open in January
The California Highway Patrol released these photos of items allegedly stolen in Reno that...
CHP: Thousands of dollars in stolen goods from Reno found in speeding car
A screenshot of a Caltrans camera showing U.S. 50 closed at Meyers.
US 50 near South Lake Tahoe reopens after emergency closure
Medical malpractice runs rampant under KODIN Act
Law caps amount doctors can be sued for malpractice, leading to improper care
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024

Latest News

Reno Soup Week 2024
Passports on sale for 2nd annual Reno Soup Week fundraiser for Step2
EVS Pet Urgent Care Grand Opening
Open for Business: EVS Pet Urgent Care invites community to open house
MidTown First Thursdays for January
MidTown District launches #WhatMakesMidTown campaign during January’s First Thursday event
Churchill County police looking for suspect after crash that caused property damage