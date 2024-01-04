Encouraging locals to comment ideas for Truckee River revitalization

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is looking to revitalize the 18 mile stretch of the Truckee River from Sparks to the California border over the next 10 to 20 years.

Revitalization Manager for the city, Bryan McArdle says it is extremely important for the community to give feedback.

“If we don’t get feedback, we don’t know what areas and what improvement we should be looking at.”

Some of the most common feedback they have seen so far, is that the homeless population causes some concerns, among other suggestions:

“We’ve heard a lot of people talk about the width of the paths, and how they utilize them and different areas that need some TLC. As well as some challenging and problem areas.”

McArdle says Reno City Council has allocated $3 million to the project to kickstart the short-term improvements they hope to make by the end of 2024.

The last day to suggest ideas for the revitalization is Jan. 14 and plans should be made by spring.

To make suggestions go to reno.gov/engage.

Ways to give feedback:

survey

Interactive map link

Idea Wall

