Despite neighbors’ concerns, Reno Planning Commission votes to approve frat house permit

By Taylor Burke
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:24 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Planning Commission has voted in favor of a request for a permit allowing a frat house to reside on Ralston Street.

In a vote of 4 to 1, the motion to allow the Kappa Sigma frat house to reside at 803 Ralston was approved, despite mostly negative public comment. Neighbors of the frat house saying that they’ve had problems with the Kappa Sigma’s in the past. Those who spoke at the Wednesday meeting said the property has broken windows, trash outside, and claim the group of individuals in the frat are rude and throw parties without consideration to neighbors.

“These guys should not be approved, they don’t respect anyone’s property, and they don’t respect the neighborhood,” said Lou Hoffman, a neighbor to the frat.

Board members argued that with the property residing only a quarter mile from the University of Nevada Reno makes it the most appropriate place for the frat as opposed to other neighborhoods. Emily Stevenson, the owner of 803 Ralston, was in attendance and said she plans to maintain the beauty of the neighbor while respecting the neighbors.

“I just want to bring that house back to its former glory,” Stevenson said.

However, some neighbors, like Vicki Bischoff, still remain skeptical and voiced further concerns even after the decision was handed down.

“The people who bought this house have now received a gift to rent it in a lucrative way, and gained property value. All the rest of us in the surrounding area had property value taken away,” Bischoff said.

There are a few members of the frat already living inside the Ralston property but the rest will officially move in over this upcoming spring and fall semester. As of 2018 Alpha Tau Omega, Kappa Alpha Order, Kappa Sigma, Theta Chi and Zeta Psi had not signed a relationship agreement, and are no longer recognized UNR groups. The five fraternities are among the longest-operating organizations affiliated with the university.

