City of Reno preps roads for storms and prioritizes first responders

Reno snow plow sprays brine on street ahead of storm
Reno snow plow sprays brine on street ahead of storm(Ed Pearce)
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:34 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snow will touch the valley floor this weekend. In preparation for the storm, the City of Reno is distributing brine to prioritized routes. The city has been brining the streets for the last couple of days. “We are expecting snow this weekend. So our crews have been out brining for the last two days,” said Tony Trujillo, the City’s Street Crew Supervisor. “We have been mainly focused on the hilly areas in town. The curves, the more dangerous roads. But through today we should have pretty much all the roads brined.”

The salt and water mixture prevents snow from coating the streets. It is primarily used before the storm begins. Different from the sand and salt mixture, it improves the traction of tires.

The street crews are targeting Priority 1 streets, which are the most traveled by first responders and civilians. “For snow, when we plow we do the Priority 1 roads first. Priority 1 roads are main routes for emergency vehicles,” added Trujillo. Priority 2 and 3 roads are more residential. “We want people to be able to have an ambulance get to their house, rather than get our of their house. So priority twos and threes come after priority one’s, and these are more the auxiliary roads and neighborhoods.”

The City recommends keeping your distance from snow plows, do not park on the street, or block the plows from getting through. There are now 20 routes and you can stay up to date, here.

