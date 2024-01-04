Churchill County police looking for suspect after crash that caused property damage

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a collision they say caused substantial property damage.

They say that over this past weekend, they responded to an unspecified location in Churchill County for a vehicle accident. The CCSO later learned the car had left the location after causing the damage.

A piece of the car was left at the scene, which police were able to identify as belonging to a red 2005-2007 Dodge Ram 1500 truck. The truck should have front end passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CCSO at 775-423-3116, ask for Deputy Brian Miller and reference case number #C23-07674.

