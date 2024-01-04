California woman arrested on drug, stolen property charges

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A California woman is being charged with drug, stolen property, and other alleged crimes after being arrested by the Storey County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

On Jan. 3, officers with the sheriff’s office were dispatched for reports of a stolen vehicle hit on their license plate reader system. That vehicle was then identified as a white Chevy Silverado pickup with U-Haul graphics.

The truck was reported stolen out of Sacramento, California, and was later found on Six Mile Canyon Road at around 1:30 p.m. Deputies made contact with the woman, identified as 30-year-old Kailey Odell.

Police say further investigation revealed narcotics pills with no prescription, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a wallet containing personal identifying information of another person inside the truck.

Odell was booked into the Storey County Detention Facility on these charges:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Embezzlement value of $25,000 or greater but less than $100,000

Injure or tamper with vehicle damage $250 to $5,000

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance more than 14 grams but less than 25 grams

Possession of a controlled substance less than 14 grams

Use or possess drug paraphernalia

Possess dangerous drug without legal prescription

Her bail was set at $46,995.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.